Pretty In Pink, Mira Rajput's Fix For A Grainy Pic - Add A Cool Caption

Mira Rajput is known for her witty remarks. Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife recently wowed fans with a chic pink outfit. However, the 26-year-old beauty could not help but take a funny dig at the low camera quality. Mira was seen in a dual-coloured shirt paired with white pants. Despite the photo being pixelated, the mother of two earned praise for her style statement. Mira also shared a winking boomerang with a quirky caption.

Earlier, Mira shared the pic of a heart-shaped chocolate cake baked by their daughter Misha. She also informed us how Shahid gets all the love from Misha. Mira added that their son Zain is a big-time Spider-Man fan and prefers the superhero over her. "It's always Valentine's Day for papa only because baby boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyTheBaker," the caption on Instagram Stories read.

Shahid Kapoor's next film is the sports drama Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directed movie is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The 40-year-old actor will step into Nani's shoes this time. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in crucial roles.

Shahid recently congratulated the Jersey team for winning two accolades at the 67th National Film Awards. The movie was recognized in the Best Telugu Film and Best Editor categories. Shahid shared the poster featuring Nani and wrote a cheeky caption, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure."

Jersey is slated to release on 5 November this year.

Shahid's last film was Kabir Singh which fared quite well in the box office. Kabir Singh was also a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.