Nothing To See Here. Just Mira Rajput In A Throwback Pic

Mira Rajput just pulled out a beautiful image to light up our feeds. The mother of two looks like a breath of fresh air in what appears to be a printed outfit. She opted for perfect kohl and a dash of tint on the lips. Don't miss the dual-toned silver earrings that create an instant impact with their unique design. With a firm gaze, Mira looks into the camera and all we can say is that her charm works. Fans were left in awe and their general reaction was: "Hello beautiful!"

It seems the stunning wife of actor Shahid Kapoor loves her sun-kissed selfie as much as we do. Need proof? Take a look at this one.

Just yesterday, Mira took over Instagram by sharing a pic from her Goa trip. She uploaded a photo of herself posing in a one-shoulder swimsuit paired with a matching cape. Mira is all set to welcome summer in this effortless resort-ready outfit.

She also posted a series of enviable ensembles that topped the trend charts.

We got a peek of handsome Shahid taking a dip as well. Take a look:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. They welcomed daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Mira is quite active on the social media platform, and regularly updates her feed with skincare routine videos, which are immensely popular among her fans. She also shares adorable family moments, particularly her kids' activities and shenanigans.