'Quarantine Was So Boring' For Ibrahim Ali Khan That He 'Escaped'

What's the best way to escape from self quarantine? If you can't think of anything interesting, you must check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest post on Instagram. The reason we are saying this is because he got so bored during quarantine that he decided to "escape" in the coolest way possible. On Wednesday, he shared a photograph of himself, in which he can be seen posing in front of what appears to be wallpaper featuring a view of Earth from space. Sharing the photograph, he captioned it like a pro. He wrote: "Quarantine was so boring, had to escape." Check it out:

Quarantine was so boring had to escape

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita Singh. He trended big time on social media earlier this month for his throwback photo with Amrita Singh. Ibrahim shared the photo on International Women's Day and wrote: "Happy Women's Day to the best woman I'll ever know." So cute! Take a look at his post:

Before that, he posted a picture of himself and Saif Ali Khan and captioned it: "Just me and the old man."

just me and the old man

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

How can we forget the photo which featured Ibrahim and his actress sister Sara Ali Khan posing with Taimur (Saif and Kareena Kapoor's son) and Inaaya (Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter)? Check it out:

#strongertogether

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim sister Sara has featured in a couple of films such as Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 (opposite Varun Dhawan) and Atrangi Re (alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush).

