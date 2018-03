Quantico Meets Law And Order: Priyanka Chopra's Fangirl Moment Will 'Make Mom Jealous'

Highlights Priyanka watched Mariska and Kelli Giddish shoot Law and Order She said it was a "hugely powerful scene" Priyanka is currently filming the third season of Quantico

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are fans of TV series(then of course, who isn't?). Priyanka met actress Mariska Hargitay, who plays the role of Lieutenant Olivia Benson, on the sets of the show and instagrammed her fangirl moment. We assume Priyanka was filming her own television seriesin the vicinity. "I'm still having a moment. One of my favourite actors on one of my favourite shows - Mariska Hargitay you're just as much of an inspiration in reality as you are on... Mom will be jealous lol," Priyanka captioned the photo. Priyanka said that it was "incredible" watching Mariska and Kelli Giddish (Detective Amanda Rollins, for fans) shoot a "hugely powerful scene."Take a look at Priyanka's post here:Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US filming the third season of, which made her a household name there. Priyanka plays the lead role of Alex Parrish, an FBI rookie who graduates to become a CIA agent. The show's first episode was aired in September 2015 and it was an instant hit with the audience. However, the second season which began a year later was not as successful. The show's TRPs and views dipped significantly. Nonetheless,was renewed for a new season and Alex Parrish and her team geared up to enthrall the audience. Priyanka posted several updates referencing her show on Instagram, which hints that season #3 may be amazing Apart from, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release ofand. She hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.