Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya Clocks 22 Years. Kajol's Reaction Is Priceless

As Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya clocked 22 years on Friday, the film's lead actress Kajol shared a GIF from the film on her Twitter profile. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote: "22 years of Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya .... Really? Can't believe this." The 1988 film, which was written and directed by Sohail Khan, starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Dharmendra. In the film, Kajol played Salman's love interest and Dharmendra starred as Kajol's uncle. The film resonates with today's generation, courtesy its catchy tracks like Oh Oh Jaane Jaana and Tum Par Hum Hai, among others.

22 Years of Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya .... really? Can't believe this. pic.twitter.com/UNYYn31vTc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kajol's team on social media, shared a compilation of some of the scenes from the film. The caption on the post read: "Can't decide which scene from this movie is our absolute favourite! Comment below and tell us your favourite scenes and memories from this iconic blockbuster. #22YearsOFPyaarKiyaToDarnaKya."

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. The film released on Monday.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.