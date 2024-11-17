<i>Pushpa 2</i> Trailer: Allu Arjun And Fahadh Faasil's Epic "Party" AKA Showdown. Bonus - Rashmika Mandanna

Massy, pacy and a whole lot of entertainment - this is, in short, the trailer of Pushpa 2 (Pushpa 2: The Rule) for you. The much-awaited trailer of the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled today and it promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride. Pushpa, a small-town red sandalwood smuggler has expanded his horizon. He's now "international" and his nemesis SP Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) won't stop at anything until he teaches him a lesson. But Pushpa (as the name suggests) is not delicate as a flower. He can spread like wild fire and he won't compromise with his principles. The trailer is an eulogy for Pushpa the character, Pushpa the brand and everything that Pushpa breathes for. Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun says, he will never let go of his dues no matter what price he has to pay for that.

The trailer also shares glimpses of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's (Srivalli's) romantic track. Srivalli is his wife now. The world bends its head before Pushpa while he can't say a single word against his wife. But the USP of this installment is an epic showdown between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh. They will confront each other on land, in water, in the jungle and will not leave an inch on the battle ground. The trailer also shows snippets of local rituals, traditions and a lot of swag and style which is synonymous with Pushpa. Take a look at the trailer here:

The release date of Pushpa 2 was changed quite a few times. The film, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will now hit the big screens on December 5. It is worth noting that the movie was previously slated for release a day later, on December 6. Before that, the makers had announced August 15 as the release date. Now, announcing the new date, Allu Arjun has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we see Allu Arjun dressed as his character, holding a gun with a cigar in his mouth. The side note read, "Pushpa 2: The Rule on Dec 5th."

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Navin Nooli respectively.