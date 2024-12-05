Allu Arjun x Vijay Deverakonda - We Didn't Know We Needed "Rowdy Pushpa"

Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally hit the theatres and the buzz is electric. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna film is packed with edge-of-the-seat action sequences. How do we know, you ask? Well, Pushpa Raj's fans have flooded social media platforms with their blockbuster updates. Amid all the excitement, a particular gesture has taken the spotlight and added an extra spark to Pushpa 2: The Rule's release buzz. In a sweet and thoughtful move, Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda, surprised Allu Arjun with a unique gift. He has presented Allu Arjun with a customised jacket — “Rowdy Pushpa”. Moved by the thoughtful gesture, Allu Arjun has shared a picture of himself wearing the jacket. We can see his back facing the camera. The actor said, “Thank you my sweetest brother VD…Vijay Deverakonda … continuing the anavayathi." This heartwarming exchange between the two stars has fans gushing all over social media.

Soon after, Vijay Deverakonda shared Allu Arjun's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bunny Anna, Till we get Old. But first tonight you all set the screens worldwide on fire!"

Pushpa 2 brings Allu Arjun back as the unstoppable Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna reprises her beloved role as Srivalli. Their camaraderie extends beyond the screen, as seen in another post where Rashmika and Allu Arjun posed together. Rashmika wore a sweatshirt with Srivalli emblazoned on the back, while Allu Arjun rocked his iconic Pushpa jacket. Sharing the adorable moment, Rashmika captioned it, “Pushpa and Srivalli, All yours now!!"