Kiara Advani Sends Big Love To Husband Sidharth Malhotra's <i>Param Sundari</i>: "Pure Magic"

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly her husband Sidharth Malhotra's biggest cheerleader. Need proof? Head straight to her Instagram Stories. The actress gave a heartfelt shoutout to Sidharth's latest film Param Sundari, which released in theatres on Friday, August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Calling Param Sundari “a feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile,” Kiara could not stop gushing about Sidharth's performance. Tagging the love of her life, she wrote, “Param was pure magic on screen - you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable.”

Kiara Advani also had kind words for Janhvi Kapoor. She said, “Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning.”

The actress did not miss acknowledging the film's cinematographer, Santhanakrishnan. She wrote, “You have nailed it, every frame was breath taking a visual treat.”

Wrapping up her note with a message for director Tushar Jalota and the entire team, Kiara Advani added, “Congratulations on bringing it all together Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film!”

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. The couple got married in February 2023 in a dreamy ceremony at Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace. Earlier this year, in July, the two embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Coming back to Param Sundari, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

In her review for NDTV, Radhika Sharma rated the movie 3 out of 5 stars. She wrote, “Param Sundari is not serving anything new in the romantic comedy genre. While it never promised to be a Saiyaara (a film set in the same umbrella genre of romance but not an intense drama), this new film is not as engaging.” Click here to read the full review.