Pulkit Samrat's Been A Great Quarantine Chef. How Kriti Kharbanda Is Returning The Favour

Amritsari Fish, Smoked Paprika Prawns, Garlic Knots - Pulkit Samrat cooked all of these and many more during the lockdown and guess who got to try these delicacies? It's none other than his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. The couple moved in together ahead of the lockdown and have been each other's partner in quarantine since then. Kriti, who often shares boyfriend appreciation posts for Pulkit on Instagram, returned the favour to Pulkit Samrat by putting on the chef's hat herself. On Friday, Pulkit thanked Kriti for treating him to a delicious meal comprising Chapli Kebab and Roomali Roti. "By my personal chef," he wrote in his post and added the hashtags "wow" and "unreal". Looks like cooking and good food are what keeping Kriti "sane" during the lockdown as she wrote on her Instagram: "Thank you for keeping me sane."

Meanwhile, here are all the times Pulkit Samrat made us drool with his culinary skills.

About moving in together with Pulkit in the lockdown period, Kriti told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown."

Kriti and Pulkit are co-stars of 2019 film Pagalpanti, ahead of which they also worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding, released in 2018.