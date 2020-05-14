How Kriti Kharbanda Is Benefiting From Pulkit Samrat's 'Form Of Meditation' In Lockdown

Pulkit and Kriti in a cute pic (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Highlights Pulkit Samrat shared glimpses of his culinary efforts

Kriti Kharbanda has also been posting about Pulkit's cooking skills

Pulkit and Kriti moved in together ahead of the lockdown

Pulkit Samrat is quite a chef, huh! And the one getting to try the various dishes prepared by him is none other than Kriti Kharbanda. Pulkit and Kriti moved in together before the lockdown was imposed and sharing glimpses of their lockdown adventures on Instagram. In a post on Thursday, Pulkit revealed that he's turned to baking and cooking during the lockdown. Teasing us with glimpses of mouth watering delicacies, Pulkit wrote: "I guess my new fav form of meditation is baking. These are Garlic Knots with Smoked Paprika Prawns and Roasted Paprika Mayo." We are not drooling, you are!

"Pulkit Samrat, you are the best," Kriti wrote on her Instagram.

Well, Pulkit Samrat's kitchen was also smelling a little fishy recently and the actor's this post explains it: "That's what you call Amritsari Fish! Been trying various favourites at home while we are in this lockdown and it's turning out super fun and super delicious. Keep yourself occupied with things you love. Cook, dance, workout, play board games... make the most of this time together!"

While Pulkit is busy baking, Kriti is occupied with boyfriend appreciation posts and finishing off all the baked goodies. "Umm. I have successfully consumed all the bread baked by my personal chef. Time for round two?" she captioned a post and Pulkit replied: "Time for round Tu! You gonna bake now!" LOL.

Here's some sour dough gluten free bread, "baked by the best (hired by me personally)." Wait, there's more because "pav pav pe likha hai khaane wale ka naam."

Kriti and Pulkit are co-stars of 2019 film Pagalpanti, ahead of which they also worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding, released in 2018.