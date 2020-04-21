Inside Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's 'Pesto Spaghetti' Date

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts. On Monday, Pulkit and Kriti had a dinner date, at least their Instagram stories say so. Venue was home and burnt basil pesto spaghetti was on the menu, courtesy Pulkit Samrat's "personal chef" Kriti Kharbanda. Pulkit shared a few stories on his Instagram profile featuring Kriti preparing spaghetti for him. In one of the stories, Kriti can be seen sitting as she makes some powder. "Would you say that your pesto is the besto," wrote Pulkit. Sharing the Instagram story, Kriti wrote, "Kriti bai reporting Sir." In another Instagram story, Pulkit shared a snippet of their meal and referred to Kriti as his "personal chef". Aww! "Burnt basil pesto spaghetti. Personal chef, Kriti Kharbanda," wrote Pulkit. Take a look at their spaghetti date here:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Pulkit Samrat.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Pulkit Samrat.

A few days ago, Kriti shared a super adorable video of herself and Pulkit where Pulkit was seen giving her "champi." In the video, Kriti was seen smiling with all her heart as Pulkit oil massaged her hair. "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! Pulkit Samrat heya! Thanks ya," wrote Kriti.

Kriti Kharbanda confirmed about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat in an interview with ETimes, last year. Kriti told the publication, "We are dating each other... In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone... But I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.