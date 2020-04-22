Inside Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's Dinner Date. Served With 'Loads Of Love'

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved up posts for each other. The adorable couple, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, had a date on Wednesday. Venue was home, and "tomato chutney with nachni dosa" was on the menu. Courtesy, Pulkit's "personal chef" Kriti Kharbanda. Seems like, the meal was served with "loads of love." On Wednesday, Pulkit shared a snippet of their meal on his Instagram story and wrote, "Tomato chutney with nachni dosa. Served with love." He also added, "Personal chef, Kriti Kharbanda." Aww! Kriti also shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Take a look

Pulkit and Kriti are spending a lot of quality time in coronavirus lockdown. The couple had a dinner date on Monday as well. Pulkit and Kriti shared snippets of their date on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Burnt basil pesto spaghetti." Again, it was Pulkit's "personal chef" Kriti who prepared the meal. Take a look:

A few days back, the couple trended a great deal for Kriti's adorable post featuring Pulkit. Kriti shared a loved up video of themselves where Pulkit was seen giving oil champi to Kriti. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! Pulkit Samrat heya! Thanks ya!" Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda confirmed about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat in an interview with ETimes, last year. Kriti told the publication, "We are dating each other... In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone... But I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.