What Kriti Kharbanda Is Making Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat Do In Lockdown

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the couple who set off mush alerts on Instagram, is back with another adorable video. Kriti and Pulkit, who have moved in together in the lockdown, are each other's quarantine buddies, partners in crime and partners in champi sessions. The 29-year-old actress shared just a glimpse of their quarantine diaries on Instagram, in which Pulkit can be seen treating Kriti to a good old champi (hair oil massage). Looks like Pulkit is simply returning the favour as Kriti wrote in her caption: "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! Pulkit, heya! Thanks, ya!" Kriti also shared her new motto in life in her Instagram post.

Take a look at Kriti and Pulkit being adorable here:

Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up about going into self quarantine after she took an international flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Kriti was in Delhi to attend the engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother. She said she was "paranoid" thinking she has the coronavirus as she got a cold after returning to Mumbai. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said: "I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms."

About moving in together with Pulkit in the lockdown period, Kriti said in the interview: "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown."