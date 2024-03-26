Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Celebrated Their First Holi After Wedding Like This

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

It's Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's first Holi after their wedding and the couple did everything to make it special. Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently shared glimpses of their first Holi on social media. They got married on March 15 at ITC Grand Manesar. In one of the videos, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda joyously applied colours on each other's faces. Captioning the post on Instagram, Pulkit Samrat wrote "Hamari pehli holi." They accompanied their caption with a yellow heart and an evil eye emoticon. As soon as they shared the post, fans flooded the comments with love and blessings. One fan wrote, "Happy holi aap dono ko... bhot pyaare lag rhe ho saath me," while another commented, Much love and blessings to you guys."

A few days ago, the couple shared snapshots from their reception, and it was undoubtedly a night to remember. With dances in full swing and a palpable aura of glamour, Kriti and Pulkit stole the show with their subtle yet chic ensembles, adding an extra dose of sparkle to the festivities. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a dazzling black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. One of the captivating snapshots captured the couple seated in front of glowing signs that read "Mr" and "Mrs." Another delightful moment captured the couple beaming with joy while gleefully going down a slide. In the rest of the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen dancing their hearts out. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

For their wedding, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were the perfect springtime couple. They wore custom-designed creations by Anamika Khanna. Pulkit's wedding look has undoubtedly made him a fashion icon, particularly his pistachio-toned kurta-pyjama set inscribed with the Gayatri Mantra. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, beautifully complemented her husband in a breathtaking two-tone floral lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Kriti and Pulkit wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

Ahead of their rumoured wedding, a sneak peek of their 'Save The Date' wedding invitation card has surfaced online. The invitation features an endearing illustration of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a serene moment at their beachside abode, accompanied by their pets - a beagle and a husky. The message on the invite read, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti."