'Proud Of You:' Nick Jonas Responds To Brother Kevin Jonas' Tweet About Bullying

Nick Jonas with Joe and Kevin Jonas. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas is a doting brother and there's no denying that and the singer's latest Twitter post reminds us why. On Monday, Nick responded to his brother Kevin Jonas' video, in which the singer talked about his ordeal with bullying and how he overcame it while growing up. Nick Jonas reacted to Kevin's post and he wrote: "Proud of you Kevin. I love you brother." As of now, Kevin Jonas hasn't reacted to Kevin's tweet but we would love to see the singer's reaction to his brother's post.

Here's what Nick Jonas tweeted:

Proud of you Kevin. I love you brother. https://t.co/tGllvns7bT — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2019

Kevin Jonas accompanied his video along with the hashtag "#ChasingHappiness" and he wrote: "I didn't fit in growing up. The names kids called me were terrible and used in derogatory ways. Bullying is a problem that people of all ages, races, genders and sexualities face. I hope sharing my experience brings awareness to how hurtful bullying can be."

Take a look at Kevin Jonas' post here:

I didn't fit in growing up. The names kids called me were terrible & used in derogatory ways. Bullying is a problem that people of all ages, races, genders, & sexualities face. I hope sharing my experience brings awareness to how hurtful bullying can be. #ChasingHappinesspic.twitter.com/OS5JZe6rKp — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 3, 2019

Nick and Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March this year with the comeback single. Sucker, which ruled all the music charts. The band also released the song Cool this year and they recently performed at the Billboard Music awards.