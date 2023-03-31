Proof That Rekha's Face Stole The Dior Show At Gateway Of India

Rekha clicked at her candid best at the Dior Mumbai event.

Dior's India-inspired pre-fall collection showcase at Mumbai's Gateway of India on Thursday night was all kinds of iconic. Speaking of iconic, veteran actor and OG fashion icon Rekha attended the event. She was an absolute vision in her signature Kanjeevaram saree. Graceful as ever, Rekha happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the Gateway of India, which was the venue for the gala. After generously posing for the cameras, the veteran actress, before signing off, folded her hands and summed up her very long photo-op session with ROFL expressions (you'll know when you see it). Just too adorable to miss.

A look at Rekha in front of the Gateway of India.

Rekha pictured at the event

Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri met Rekha ahead of the big event and she had shared a special post for the actress, in which she wrote: "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Rekha's filmography needs no introduction but for those who require one, she is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), for which she even won the National Film Award for Best Actress, Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. She was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015. The actress also featured in a special medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.