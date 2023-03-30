Dior Mumbai Fashion Show: Rekha Is Here To Paint The Town Red. See Pics

Rekha pictured at Dior's fashion event in Mumbai.

Attention please as the OG fashion queen Rekha is here. The veteran star arrived at Dior's pre-fall fashion show in one of her most beautiful saree, and we just can't take our eyes off her. Rekha opted for a red and golden saree with a golden handbag for the event. She styled her hair into a neat bun with gajara and sported statement jewellery. Rekha looked evergreen as ever and happily posed for the shutterbugs in style. Check out the pictures below:



Last night, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative Director of Christian Dior, met Rekha for the first time. She shared a picture with her on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour." In the image, Rekha looks elegant as ever in a white saree, while Maria Grazia Chiuri looks pretty in a black ensemble paired with a white embroidered jacket.

Soon after she shared the image, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Two icons in a frame." "Oh yes she is the OG," a second comment read. "You met a living Goddess," another fan wrote. "The Asian timeless style icon," wrote another fan.

Take a look below:

Other celebs who attended the fashion gala in Mumbai were Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, the Kapoor cousins Sonam, Arjun and Khushi, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Mira Rajput and Shweta Bachchan, to name a few.