Priyanka Chopra's Zoom Meeting Look Is All About 'Business On Top' And Flip-Flops. She's Cool Like That

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared glimpses of her Zoom meeting look

Priyanka wore flip flops to the Zoom meeting

Priyanka will next be seen in 'The White Tiger'

Actress Priyanka Chopra is never not busy and that's why perhaps she work-from-home look is usually always a mix of comfort wear and fashionable pieces. After wrapping her film in London, Priyanka has dived head-first into promotional duties for her new film The White Tiger. On her Instagram recently, she shared a few glimpses of her second virtual press junket for The White Tiger and set major OOTD goals. "Zoom life. Business on top and the bottom... well... you know," she captioned an Instagram story, in which she can be seen chilling around in a pair of flip flops paired with a satin shirt and black pants. Priyanka means business for the most part, except when it comes to her footwear. LOL

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

.

Priyanka also did a fabulous job with her make-up, approved by her go-to make-up artiste Pati Dubroff, one of Hollywood's celebrated names. "DIY glam. How'd I do?" Priyanka captioned her post. "No filter needed! (Ever)" - her sister Parineeti summed up what it's like to be Priyanka Chopra.

When work-from-home became the new normal, Priyanka Chopra, who is just like us, didn't hesitate to wear a pair of sweatpants to a virtual meeting. She shared her "Zoom lewk" in an ROFL Instagram post and we also couldn't help but notice those flip flops.

In The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra co-stars with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, who plays the protagonist. As the title suggests, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel The White Tiger. The film is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. The White Tiger is set to premiere on Netflix globally on January 22.