Priyanka Chopra's 'Zoom Meeting Lewk' Is Pretty Much The Same As Ours

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a few new pics on her Instagram

She can be seen wearing a blazer over pyjamas

"I'm dead, Pri," commented Mindy Kaling

Just like all of us, Priyanka Chopra's quarantine wardrobe too includes comfy pyjamas, of course. And while switching between chilling on the couch and attending work meetings via Zoom, Priyanka has discovered the art of a quick look change. The busy actress shared glimpses of her "Zoom meeting lewk" on Instagram recently and all we can say is - been there, done that. Priyanka shared two photos in which she can be seen sporting a white blazer over a peach top and a pair of white pyjamas. For accessories, Priyanka was wearing flip flops, to go with her pyjama/zoom meeting "lewk". Priyanka's expressions will crack you up, just like they made Mindy Kaling laugh. "I'm dead, Pri," she commented. Priyanka and Mindy Kaling are working on a film together.

For your next Zoom meeting, keep a white blazer handy:

Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and she often shares glimpses of her quarantine wardrobe on Instagram. She recently shared this "Expectation vs reality" post, which will make you roll on the floor laughing.

Priyanka's denim dress is also a wardrobe must-have. Here's how she would have gone to the Met Gala this year, styled by her niece Sky Krishna.

Here's when Priyanka made it look like it's sweater weather in Los Angeles:

Priyanka and Nick are recently Instagrammed priceless memories from their first date in 2018. "Two years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you, Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.