Priyanka Chopra's Rep Denies She Breached Lockdown Rules In London

Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson has denied she breached lockdown rules in London after she was spotted at a salon in the city this week. London, where Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas are currently living, is in strict lockdown as is the rest of the United Kingdom following a surge in COVID-10 cases. The actress was at the salon to colour her hair for a film, her representative told Metro.co.uk. On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra was photographed with her mother at the Josh Wood salon in Notting Hill - the pictures were accessed by Mail Online. Police were reportedly summoned and issued a verbal warning.

Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: 'Following government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations. As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The exemption paperwork legally permitting here to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."

The publication also quotes a Metropolitan Police spokesperson as saying, "Police were alerted at around 17:40 hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued." Lockdown breach in the UK carries a £10,000 fine.

The film Priyanka, 38, is shooting in London is titled Text To You and co-stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her new film The White Tiger is out this month and among her many upcoming projects is a comedy co-starring Mindy Kaling.