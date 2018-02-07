Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Status: Single But Used To Be In 'Committed Relationship'

Priyanka Chopra has an extremely hectic work schedule - we have all seen her Instagram posts - but she did find time to date, the actress revealed in an interview with Filmfare. Priyanka, 35, covers the latest issue of the magazine and was unusually candid (for her) about her current - single - and past relationship status - 'double,' as she put it. What we learnt: she used to be in a 'committed relationship' till about a year ago, she hasn't dated a Quantico co-star, she's been 'wooed' but is still waiting for her 'mind to explode.'
Okay then. Let's take it one at a time.
Asked about her relationship status, Priyanka Chopra she said: "Right now, I'm single. Of course, I've been double ya! What do you think I'm a saint? But recently, I've been single. Let's just say that."
No, she hasn't dated any of her Quantico co-stars (because they are married) and yes, she has dated an American.
She also told Filmfare: "I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet."
No names were named, and we're not surprised. It's unlikely we'll ever know who the mystery guy Priyanka was 'committed to' was.
Super busy Priyanka Chopra is currently filming the third season of Quantico - only yesterday she posted a picture from a group script reading session for the 309th episode. Quantico also stars Jake McLaughlin (Priyanka's onscreen love interest), Blair Underwood and Yasmine Al Massri among others.
Apart from Qauntico, which made her a household name, Priyanka made two Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake (which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival) and Isn't It Romantic?.
Priyanka Chopra is likely to be spotted at the Oscars next month - she appeared in one of the visuals used to announce the nominations some weeks ago.