Priyanka Chopra's Priceless Reaction To Fan Who Said She Had Hoped To Marry Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra was such a mood at the recent Jonas Brothers' concert at Dodgers Stadium. The actress was cheering for her husband Nick Jonas at the event. Now, a video from the concert is going viral. In the video, a fan is seen telling Priyanka Chopra, "I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas." The fan added, "But I am glad you did." Priyanka Chopra was all smiles. She shook hands with the fan and said, "I'm glad that I did too." Aww. Check out the viral video here:

Meanwhile, when a fan asked Priyanka Chopra what perfume she uses, Priyanka Chopra smiled and said, "That's just how I smell like."

Priyanka Chopra told a fan, "Amazing outfit" and the fan couldn't keep calm of course. Here's the video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.