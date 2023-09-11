'Amazing Host' Priyanka Chopra And Preity Zinta Had This Much Fun At Jonas Brothers Concert

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Fans were left pleasantly surprised after actress Preity Zinta joined Priyanka Chopra to attend the Jonas Brothers concert in the US. The two Bollywood stars, who are now settled in Los Angeles with their respective husbands and children, reunited on Sunday night to have a gala time. Videos and pictures shared from inside the concert on social media show the two actresses, who have previously worked together in the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, dancing and posing for adorable selfies. For the night out, Priyanka opted for a stunning black cut-out dress while Preity was seen in a black top and a short red check skirt.

A video featuring the two of them together was shared by a fan page along with the caption that read, "Priyanka and Preity Zinta yesterday in the concert." As soon as the video was up, fans flocked to the comment section to shower love. One fan wrote, "Bollywood represented," while another gushed "Two beauties in one frame."

Preity Zinta also shared a video from the concert on her Instagram feed. In the caption, the actress thanked her The Hero: Love Story of a Spy co-star Priyanka for being an amazing host. She signed off the post by officially declaring herself a Jonas Brothers fan. Her caption read, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host. Nick Jonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan."

In other news, Priyanka Chopra also treated her fans to a photo dump from her "incredible weekend." Besides pictures of herself and Nick from the concert, it featured an adorable picture of their daughter Malti Marie of course. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra simply wrote, "Incredible weekend."

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.