Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic With Supermodel Naomi Campbell From Victoria's Secret Show

Priyanka Chopra with Naomi Campbell at the event. (Courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday to celebrate the “Victoria's Secret World Tour” event. The actress looked breathtaking in a shimmery sheer black Giambattista Valli dress. Posting some glimpses from the star-studded event on Instagram, Priyanka congratulated the entire Victoria's Secret family. She shared a photograph with director Eniola and supermodel Naomi Campbell. It was accompanied by a glamorous solo photo of the actress as well. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations to my Victoria's Secret family on the introduction of The Tour 23 and to the supremely talented VS20.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a brand ambassador of the luxury brand since 2021.

Check out the post here:

After ruling the ramp for "37 incredible years", supermodel Naomi Campbell is all set to wear the hat of a fashion designer. Naomi debuted her collection at the New York Fashion Week in collaboration with clothing label PrettyLittleThing. The supermodel wore a see-through mesh maxi dress with silver embellishments. Sharing some glimpses from the ramp walk, Naomi wrote, “After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I'm thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side – as a designer! Especially during the start of NYFashionWeek! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality , changing the pace of fast fashion.”

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Naomi Campbell, the event was attended by Doja Cat, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. The brand — on Tuesday— announced a feature film titled ‘Victoria's Secret World Tour.' The film is touted to be a fresh approach to the famous fashion show of Victoria's Secret. Priyanka Chopra is likely to be a part of the feature film.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will stream on Amazon Prime from September 26. It will showcase the work of “a new generation of creatives” from four major cities — Lagos, Nigeria; London; Bogota; and Tokyo.