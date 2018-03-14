Priyanka Chopra's 'OOTN' Pic. Seen Yet?

In between all the updates about the forthcoming season of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra just dropped this 'OOTN' picture of her on Instagram and her fans went crazy. In the picture, which has been liked over 5 lakh times, Priyanka can be seen wearing a casual pink top with matching bottoms and that's not it. She teamed her outfit with super cool white sneakers. Priyanka captioned the picture "OOTN" with sparkling heart emoticons. Priyanka's Instagram is a testimony to her feisty style and this outfit is just one of the many gems. Priyanka is currently in New York, where she is shooting the third season of the popular TV show Quantico.
- Priyanka looked chic in an all pink outfit
- Her post on Instagram was liked over 5 lakh times
- She'll be next seen in Quantico Season 3
Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram:
The Baywatch actress has aced her style and her recent Instagram updates stand as a proof.
A couple of days back, Priyanka shared a picture (what might be perhaps the last update from the sets of Quantico Season 3) with her co-stars and revealed that the shooting is in its last stage, with barely a few days left. "Beautiful day on set. Last 3 days of shoot in NYC! Then Globetrotting begins. #quantico @alanpowell10 @themarleematlin @thejohannabraddy."
Take a look at Priyanka's Instagram post:
Her last Bollywood project as an actress was Prakah Jha's Jai Gangaajal. She is also involved in backing regional projects as a producer. A Sikkimese film Pahuna was the latest project of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.