International Women's Day 2018: How Priyanka Chopra Is Making Her Production House A 'Gender-Neutral' Workplace Priyanka Chopra's mother said: "The pay scale is determined by the merit, qualification and talent"

In Priyanka's company remuneration will not differ based on gender Her company plans to engage more female artistes Her last project was Pahuna, which was directed by Paakhi Tyrewala



"We have women story writers, directors and camera technicians. So in every aspect of filmmaking, we are encouraging women. Although I would reiterate that we give equal opportunity, there is a certain bias towards women at the moment because they are marginalised and we have to give them an additional push," she added.



Priyanka's company last financed Sikkimese film Pahuna, which was directed by Paakhi Tyrewala. Their recently completed project is Firebrand, made by National Award winning director Aruna Raje. Of promoting women through Purple Pebble Pictures, Madhu Chopra told mid-day: "Female-centric stories make the most impact on people. Everyone knows that women are strong enough to be talked about. The impact that I am expecting [from these developments] is that women will rise from where they have been put and walk shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts."



Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film Baywatch and she is currently in the US filming the third season of her popular television show Quantico. Her upcoming films are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.



