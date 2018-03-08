International Women's Day 2018: How Priyanka Chopra Is Making Her Production House A 'Gender-Neutral' Workplace

Priyanka Chopra, who co-owns Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother Madhu Chopra, is taking crucial steps to make her production company a "gender-neutral" organisation, reports mid-day. The Chopras are planning to engage more female artistes and they will reportedly add a clause in the contracts, which will state that remuneration will not be determined based on gender. Madhu Chopra told mid-day: "The pay scale is determined by the merit, qualification and talent. So there are different parameters, but gender is definitely not one of them. We believe in gender equality and that applies to remuneration too."
"We have women story writers, directors and camera technicians. So in every aspect of filmmaking, we are encouraging women. Although I would reiterate that we give equal opportunity, there is a certain bias towards women at the moment because they are marginalised and we have to give them an additional push," she added.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film Baywatch and she is currently in the US filming the third season of her popular television show Quantico. Her upcoming films are A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.