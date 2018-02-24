Priyanka Chopra, Working From 'Nine To Wine,' Signs Off A 'Bad Day' Like This

Priyanka Chopra's having a bad day and she's making 'pour' decisions. The 34-year-old actress is currently filming the third season of her hit television show Quantico. She was working from "nine to wine," which damped her mood. Clearly one must not mess with Priyanka when she's in a foul mood. Priyanka shared a glimpse of what a bad day in her busy life may look like in an Instagram video, which is overly melodramatic to say the least. Take a look:
Okay "Drama Mama" Priyanka, we got you!
The shooting of Quantico season 3 is still underway as the team prepares for season premiere on April 26. Priyanka has shared fabulous pictures from the sets of the show, which divulged tiny bits of information about the plot of season 3. Like the pictures of the cast from the graveyard suggests that the team is probably bidding adieu to one of their members. There's also an undercover task for Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and her team for which they take a casino detour.
In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen in Jai Gangaajal. She also produced sevral regional films, the latest of which is Sikkimese film Pahuna.