Priyanka Chopra's Manager Reveals She Was Called 'Stupid' For Bringing A 'Brown Bollywood Star To America'

Even though Priyanka Chopra and her achievements are celebrated globally today, there was a time when her manager was called "stupid" for bringing her to America. Anjula Acharia recalled all the judgements that came her way when she took the step.

On The Ok Sweetie Show, Anjula Acharia revealed, "People told me I was stupid when I brought Priyanka. Everyone was like, 'You can't break a brown Bollywood star in America.'"

She continued, "I went to Jimmy (Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records) because we had signed her together through a label deal... I was having one of my insecure moments. There weren't very many, and I was like, 'Jimmy, people are saying that I'm crazy,' and he goes, 'Do you know everyone thought I was crazy when I wanted to launch a white rapper whose name was Eminem?'"

Priyanka debuted in Hollywood as a lead in ABC's Quantico in 2015. She then had a negative role in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Some of her other projects include Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn't It Romantic.

Priyanka's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will play the role of Mandakini in the project. Recently, the actress attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

Priyanka also has The Bluff lined up, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. In addition, she will return for Citadel Season 2, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the spy thriller series.

