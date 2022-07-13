Priyanka Chopra's 'Happy Birthday Milly' Post For Mom-In-Law Denise Jonas Is All Heart

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture with her mother-in-law. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful post for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. On her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture in which she and Denise smile for the camera. Priyanka is wearing a powder blue dress with a beaded necklace and her mother-in-law is standing next to her in a white dress. Besides her birthday wish, Priyanka also revealed what name she calls her mother-in-law. And it is Milly. Atop the image, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Milly! Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives."

Take a look at Priyanka's post below:

The Sky Is Pink actress also wished her brother Siddharth Chopra, who also celebrated his birthday on the same day as Denise Jonas. Sharing a childhood picture of Siddharth, Priyanka wrote, "Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you!"

Of late, Priyanka has been posting glimpses of her getaway to Lake Tahoe with her family. She attended an annual celebrity golf tournament in which husband Nick Jonas was playing. She had earlier posted a picture with her daughter Malti Marie and her best friend Tamanna Dutt. Take a look at it below:

Nick Jonas, too, posted beautiful pictures with Priyanka on a yacht as the couple had a fun time at the lake. In the caption, he wrote, "Magic hour."

Priyanka will be seen in the forthcoming Hollywood film, It's All Coming Back To Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The romantic drama will release around Valentine's Day next year. Among other projects that Priyanka will star in include a web series, titled Citadel and a wedding comedy with American actress Mindy Kaling.