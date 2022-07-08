Priyanka Chopra And Baby Malti Marie Hang Out With Her Friend Of 22 Years

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti and best friend Tamanna Dutt. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable post for her best friend Tamanna Dutt. But that wasn't the only thing that fans loved to see. The actress's daughter Malti Marie Chopra-Jonas starred in the picture that has garnered online attention. In the picture, the actress cradles her baby girl on her lap amid a stunning landscape of Lake Tahoe with Tamanna Dutt, who also posed with her son. But Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby face and added a white heart emoji over it. In the caption, Priyanka celebrated twenty two years of friendship with Tamanna and stated how they are now enjoying life with their babies together. "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you," she tagged Tamanna Dutt in the post with hashtags like "best friends," "God son," "friends like family."

Take a look at Priyanka's post below:

Earlier, Priyanka reposted a friend's Instagram Story in which the actress, as well as Nick Jonas, was joined by some of her friends and Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra at Lake Tahoe. Since her baby's birth in January, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her daughter on social media.

On Father's Day, the actress posted a picture of Malti being held by her dad Nick Jonas. She captioned the picture: "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more."



Priyanka had also posted a picture of her mom, Madhu Chopra, on her birthday, holding the newborn in her arms. Interestingly, baby Malti, who was born via surrogacy and was kept in the newborn intensive care unit for 100 days, has been named after Priyanka's mother. Take a look at it below:





On the professional front, Priyanka will star in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, in her debut film.