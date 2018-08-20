Priyanka Chopra's Fiance Nick Jonas And Family Leave For The US After Roka

After a roka ceremony on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas and his parents, Kevin and Denise, left for the US earlier this morning

Nick Jonas photographed at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional ceremony
  2. The function was hosted by the Chopras at their home
  3. Their engagement party was attended by Alia Bhatt, the Ambanis and others

After a roka ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra's fiancé Nick Jonas and his parents Kevin and Denise, left for the US earlier this morning. The Jonas' were pictured navigating their way to the airport amidst heavy security. Nick, as always, was dressed comfortably in a black jogger set. His parents followed him. Nick even smiled for the cameras. Actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and American singer Nick Jonas, 25, got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on August 18. Only family and close friends were invited to the function, which was hosted by the Chopras at their home. A party followed later in the night.

See Nick Jonas and his parents' pictures at the airport.

tpgg6ri

 

1tunop88

 

iigfugt8

 

(See you soon, Nick).

After wrapping up the festivities, Priyanka and Nick, with their respective families, visited the St. Catherine's orphanage in Mumbai.

8rpbj1d8

 

Later in the day, Priyanka took Nick to her old home in Andheri. Priyanka currently stays in Juhu.

9h872nu8

Priyanka and Nick met at last year's Met Gala. However, they reportedly started dating only a few months ago. They made several public appearances together, but never acknowledged a romance. Nick is believed to have proposed to Priyanka in London last month, where the couple celebrated her birthday.

After the roka on Saturday, both Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official by sharing identical posts from the ceremony.

 

 

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

Here are some pictures from their party, attended by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and others. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also there, along with daughter Isha.

 

 

ALL HEART Congratulations you guys

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

 

Brother-in-law and sis @priyankachopra @nickjonas

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 

Priyanka is in Mumbai to shoot for her film with Farhan Akhtar, tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink.

