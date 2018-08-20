Priyanka Chopra's Fiance Nick Jonas And Family Leave For The US After Roka

Nick Jonas photographed at Mumbai airport

After a roka ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra's fiancé Nick Jonas and his parents Kevin and Denise, left for the US earlier this morning. The Jonas' were pictured navigating their way to the airport amidst heavy security. Nick, as always, was dressed comfortably in a black jogger set. His parents followed him. Nick even smiled for the cameras. Actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and American singer Nick Jonas, 25, got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on August 18. Only family and close friends were invited to the function, which was hosted by the Chopras at their home. A party followed later in the night.

See Nick Jonas and his parents' pictures at the airport.

(See you soon, Nick).

After wrapping up the festivities, Priyanka and Nick, with their respective families, visited the St. Catherine's orphanage in Mumbai.

Later in the day, Priyanka took Nick to her old home in Andheri. Priyanka currently stays in Juhu.

Priyanka and Nick met at last year's Met Gala. However, they reportedly started dating only a few months ago. They made several public appearances together, but never acknowledged a romance. Nick is believed to have proposed to Priyanka in London last month, where the couple celebrated her birthday.

After the roka on Saturday, both Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official by sharing identical posts from the ceremony.

Here are some pictures from their party, attended by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and others. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also there, along with daughter Isha.

Priyanka is in Mumbai to shoot for her film with Farhan Akhtar, tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink.