Priyanka Chopra's Caption About New York Winter Is So Darn Cute

Sharing an adorable photo with her mother, Priyanka Instagrammed: "Bundling up the mama.."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2018 18:15 IST
Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka shared a photo with her mom
  2. "Bundling up the mama," Instagrammed Priyanka
  3. Priyanka's post is all about the '#nycwinter'
Priyanka Chopra is currently in the Big Apple and something or the other about the New York winter have been featuring regularly in her Instagram posts. The most recent one being her mother Madhu Chopra, who is currently in New York and Priyanka is helping her layer up for the New York snow outdoors. Sharing an adorable photo with her mother, Priyanka Instagrammed: "Bundling up the mama.." Dressed in black coat and a woollen cap, Madhu Chopra smiles at the camera as Priyanka ensures that she's ready to battle the cold outside - Priyanka can be seen helping her mother with a scarf.
 
 

Bundling up the mama.. #nycwinter @madhumalati

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Madhu Chopra must have flown into New York over the weekend because this is what Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed on Sunday: "Mommie's in town!"
 
 

Mommie's in town! @madhumalati xoxo #sundayfunday

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Last week was a busy one for the actress - we know this from her Instagram posts. She was spotted in full Quantico swag and sporting tangerine bunker gear on sets of the show while she also walked into the sets looking like an absolute fashionista.
 

 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



If you think it's all work and no play for Priyanka, that's not entirely true, courtesy Team lunch hangouts and donuts (what her cheat days are made up of). These are the posts which punctuated Priyanka's work log on Instagram:
 
 

The look of desire.. #cheatday #doughnuts #famjam #cuddlepuddle

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 


Priyanka Chopra returned to Quantico sets to headline the show's third season as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish after spending Christmas in Mumbai and New Year in London. Quantico 3 premieres on April 26. She is also awaiting the release of two more Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She's yet to announce her next Bollywood project.
 

