Priyanka Chopra's Caption About New York Winter Is So Darn Cute

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the Big Apple and something or the other about the New York winter have been featuring regularly in her Instagram posts. The most recent one being her mother Madhu Chopra, who is currently in New York and Priyanka is helping her layer up for the New York snow outdoors. Sharing an adorable photo with her mother, Priyanka Instagrammed: "Bundling up the mama.." Dressed in black coat and a woollen cap, Madhu Chopra smiles at the camera as Priyanka ensures that she's ready to battle the cold outside - Priyanka can be seen helping her mother with a scarf.
Madhu Chopra must have flown into New York over the weekend because this is what Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed on Sunday: "Mommie's in town!"
Last week was a busy one for the actress - we know this from her Instagram posts. She was spotted in full Quantico swag and sporting tangerine bunker gear on sets of the show while she also walked into the sets looking like an absolute fashionista.
Priyanka Chopra returned to Quantico sets to headline the show's third season as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish after spending Christmas in Mumbai and New Year in London. Quantico 3 premieres on April 26. She is also awaiting the release of two more Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She's yet to announce her next Bollywood project.