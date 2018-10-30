Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower 'Broke All Rules.' Surprise Celeb Guest: Lupita Nyong'o

Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower with Lupita Nyong'o in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower made her 'break all rules,' she said in an Instagram post, sharing highlights from the first of the many functions of the upcoming Chopra Jonas wedding. On Sunday night, Priyanka's close friends put together a fabulous bridal shower for the Quantico star in New York, which was also attended by Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o. Priyanka's mom-in-law-to-be Denise Jonas and future sister-in-law Danielle (wife of Kevin Jonas) were also on the guest list. "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia (Priyanka's manager) for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you... Perfect!" Priyanka, 36, wrote.

P.S.: The bride-to-be danced with her mother Madhu Chopra and the picture looked beautiful.

See photos from Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower:

On Monday, a single picture of Priyanka, dressed in Marchesa feathered dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, broke the Internet. Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of the bride-to-be with a "bride" balloon banner in backdrop.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on her birthday in July and formally announced their relationship after a roka ceremony in India in August. They've not formally announced the wedding date, however, media reports suggest that the Chopra Jonas wedding is set for December 2.

Priyanka and Nick have reportedly chosen Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and The Umaid Bhawan Palace as the venue for their wedding festivities. They were spotted on the location a few weeks ago.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.