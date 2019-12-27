Priyanka Chopra 'Wasn't Scared' Trying Snow Tubing With Nick Jonas. Watch ROFL Video

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopr)

Highlights Nick Jonas and Priyanka are enjoying their extended Christmas vacation

Nick shared a video of them trying snow tubing on Friday

Priyanka wrote, "I wasn't scared. You were"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life in California. Nick, who recently gifted Priyanka a Batmobile, now tried snow tubing with her at Mammoth Lakes and shared a video, which is going crazy viral on social media. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen screaming in excitement as she slides with Nick on a rubber tube. She can be heard saying to Nick in the video: "We held on Babu, we held on, that's proven, right?" While Nick captioned his post this: "Trust falls are so 2019... trust tubing spins are 2020!" Priyanka reposted the video and wrote: "I wasn't scared. You were" and added a laughing emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trended big time on social media after pictures from their Christmas celebrations surfaced on the Internet. Both Priyanka and Nick shared a couple of pictures, which also featured Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu and brother Sidharth.

Before that, she posted several pictures and videos of herself riding a bat-mobile that her husband gave her as a Christmas present. She wrote: "Santa drove in on my bat-mobile! Aah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you!" Nick also shared a similar picture and captioned it: "Nothing better than seeing her smile."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She will next feature in a Hollywood superhero film and Netflix's White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao.