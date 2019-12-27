Priyanka Chopra 'Wasn't Scared' Trying Snow Tubing With Nick Jonas. Watch ROFL Video

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopr)

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life in California. Nick, who recently gifted Priyanka a Batmobile, now tried snow tubing with her at Mammoth Lakes and shared a video, which is going crazy viral on social media. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen screaming in excitement as she slides with Nick on a rubber tube. She can be heard saying to Nick in the video: "We held on Babu, we held on, that's proven, right?" While Nick captioned his post this: "Trust falls are so 2019... trust tubing spins are 2020!" Priyanka reposted the video and wrote: "I wasn't scared. You were" and added a laughing emoticon.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trended big time on social media after pictures from their Christmas celebrations surfaced on the Internet. Both Priyanka and Nick shared a couple of pictures, which also featured Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu and brother Sidharth.

Crew! #christmas2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Before that, she posted several pictures and videos of herself riding a bat-mobile that her husband gave her as a Christmas present. She wrote: "Santa drove in on my bat-mobile! Aah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you!" Nick also shared a similar picture and captioned it: "Nothing better than seeing her smile."

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She will next feature in a Hollywood superhero film and Netflix's White Tiger, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

