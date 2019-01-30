Priyanka Chopra To Play Osho's Disciple Ma Anand Sheela In Next Hollywood Film. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I am developing that next for me to star in and produce: Priyanka She came to promote Isn't It Romantic? on Ellen DeGeneres' show Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of spiritual leader Ma Anand Sheela (Osho's disciple) in her next Hollywood project, which will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson. Priyanka revealed about the project on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a clip from which surfaced on the Internet on Wednesday. "I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India. She was his right hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don't know if you've heard of him. It was amazing. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce," Priyanka says in the video, reports news agency IANS.

During the show, the host Ellen DeGeneres also mentioned about Netflix's documentary Wild Wild Country, which was also based on Osho's community. "It's a really interesting story," she tells Priyanka.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka came to promote her upcoming Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?, which also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who married Nick Jonas in December, also opened up about their love story. "He DMed me, actually. So millennial of us! He DMed me on Twitter, saying: 'I've heard we should connect... I've heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that? I was like, 'just text me'," Priyanka said.

Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake are some of Priyanka Chopra's other Hollywood films. She also played an important role in the American TV series Quantico. Her next Bollywood film is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

(With IANS inputs)