Priyanka Chopra To Be Paid Rs 4-5 Crore For 5-Minute Dance Performance At Awards Event Priyanka Chopra will shake a leg for five minutes to chartbusters from Hindi movies at a film awards show for an unprecedented record-breaking fee in Bollywood

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Priyanka has been approached to perform at Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra) Mumbai: Though she is nowadays more accustomed to rocking the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra will perform to Bollywood songs on stage for the first time in two years. What seems to have changed the actor's mind is a film award show's willingness to match her steep asking price, which, sources have told mid-day, is around Rs 4-5 crore for a five-minute routine.

An insider informs, "Priyanka's act will be about five-minute long. Since she is so much in demand, the organisers did not negotiate on the price her team quoted, despite it coming to almost a-crore-a-minute." The source adds that the organisers knew her performance would be one of the biggest attractions of the event, given that she is performing on home turf after two long years. "Since Priyanka's last performance was at the Producer's Guild Awards in 2016, the team has planned a routine that will be the highlight of this award season. She will be dancing to a medley of her chartbusters."



This isn't the first time that award organisers have tried to cash in on the PeeCee hysteria. The organisers of IIFA 2016 were keen on Chopra being a part of their line-up, especially since the awards gala was in New York - where she resides while honouring her international commitments. However, she dropped out of the show because they reportedly failed to cough up the amount she quoted. The source adds, "She is undoubtedly the frontrunner on everyone's wishlist. While several organisers have been trying to get her on board, Zee managed to close the deal. She is landing in India over the weekend. She'll have little time to rehearse, between her ad shoots and other commitments for her production house."



Besides Chopra, the other performers at the awards show are Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. We reached out to Chopra's spokesperson, who remained unavailable till the time of going to press.



