Priyanka Chopra Takes Over From Deepika Padukone As New MAMI Film Fest Chairperson

Adding another feather to her hat, actress Priyanka Chopra has taken over the position of the chairperson of the MAMI (Mumbai Academy Of The Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. The position was left vacant when Deepika Padukone stepped down as the chairperson of the film festival earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra shared the update about her new role with her fans and fellow celebrities on Instagram. The 39-year-old actress, who has worked in a wide array of Bollywood as well as Hollywood projects, shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about how she aims to "create a platform to showcase the Indian cinema to the world" as the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. "If the goal is to create a platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world, then I am all in. And with that spirit I am proud to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival," she said. "I have always believed that Indian cinema from across every part of the country has so much to offer to the world. It's a mission that I had set for myself and one that is very close to my heart. It was a key objective when I started my production company - Purple Pebble Pictures," she added.

Priyanka also shared the details about how the board of members of the film festival are reimagining the festival this time. "So, I am looking forward to expanding and championing this even further. What's exciting for me is how we are reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in the world that has changed so much in such a short time," she said. "The members of the board, the team and I, we've spent the last couple of months discussing our objectives and outlining the pinnacle we would like for it to achieve," she added.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that this time, the film festival will have a 6-month-long run beginning from October 2021, instead of the usual one week span. "The confluence of Indian and world cinema is something I am so excited about. So, to begin with, adapting to a new paradigm, Jio MAMI will have an expanded timeline this time," Priyanka Chopra said. "Instead of being a film festival that happens over one week, it is now going to pan out from October 2021 to March 2022," she added.

The actress ended the video by stating that she and board members of the film festival are aiming to "create something meaningful and impactful" for the world of cinema. "There's much being planned and together will be an amazing team. We aim to create something meaningful and impactful in the world of cinema and one that we can all be so proud of," Priyanka Chopra said. "A new chapter begins. We are stepping up and we are stepping out with hope. We are now open," she added.

As mentioned above, Deepika Padukone was the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival before Priyanka Chopra. Deepika stepped down from the position in April this year citing a crowded work schedule as the reason.

Deepika Padukone took over from Kiran Rao as Chairperson of MAMI in 2019. While the film festival was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held over a period of 6 months starting from October this year.

In terms of her acting projects, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and in Farhan Akhtar'sJee Le Zaraa.