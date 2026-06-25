Priyanka Chopra Slams Stereotypes Around 'Cooking And Cleaning' As Women's Work: "Don't Confuse Gender With Laziness"

Priyanka Chopra has spoken out against gender stereotypes in household roles, stating that chores like cooking and cleaning should not be defined as women's responsibilities. She emphasised that these are essential life skills that everyone should learn, regardless of gender.

Speaking at Cannes Lions, Priyanka addressed prevailing attitudes towards domestic roles, noting that in many homes, everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and managing household duties are still largely seen as a woman's job.

Priyanka said, "Cleaning and cooking aren't women's work. They're basic adulting. Don't confuse gender with laziness."

In the same interview, the actress also discussed how cinema and storytelling are evolving worldwide. She pointed to the success of the Hollywood supernatural horror Obsession, noting that advancements in technology have made content creation more accessible, allowing more people to tell their stories.

She said, "If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you used to have to figure out what department you wanted to be in. It was really hard to get into the industry."

She added, if you "feel like you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out right now. What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business."

Priyanka, who is making a comeback to Indian cinema after a hiatus of eight years, is set to star in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The pan-India film, which is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is expected to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.

Besides this, Priyanka Chopra has indicated that a joint project with Angelina Jolie is underway but has not shared concrete details yet. In a conversation with Fortune India, the actor confirmed their association, signalling a potential high-profile collaboration.

However, she refrained from elaborating on the nature of the project, leaving it unclear whether it will be a film, an endorsement, or linked to social or philanthropic work.



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