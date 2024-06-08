The Good Half Trailer: Love Lost, Love Found And Nick Jonas In A Bittersweet Situation

Nick Jonas in a still from The Good Half. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer for Nick Jonas' upcoming film, The Good Half, is finally out. Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra was amongst the first ones to share the trailer, but more about that later. Directed by Robert Schwartzman, the movie also stars Brittany Snow, Elisabeth Shue, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette and Matt Walsh in key roles. The nearly three-minute video begins with a flight where Zoey Abbot (played by Alexandra Shipp) strikes up a conversation with Nick's character, Renn Wheeland. After they land, the two exchange numbers. Upon returning home, Renn meets his sister Leigh Wheeland (Brittany Snow) and stepfather Rick Barona (David Arquette). Rick, who wants to console Renn and Leigh after their mother's death, struggles to find the right words. The video then shifts to the siblings preparing for their mother Lily Wheeland's (Elisabeth Shue) funeral. Flashbacks show Renn spending cherished moments with his mother.

Renn and Leigh also meet their father, Dareen Wheeland (Matt Walsh), who encourages them to find “closure and personal growth.” The trailer beautifully portrays Renn's journey of building a new relationship with Zoey, coping with his grief and mending his relationships with his sister, stepfather, and father. According to the trailer, The Good Half is "a story about love, life, loss."

Utopia Pictures shared the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Renn Wheeland (Nick Jonas) returns home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral. Once there, he forges new relationships while healing old ones (featuring co-stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue), before confronting his problems and trying to face his grief.”

Check out the trailer below:

Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer of The Good Half on her Instagram Stories. She also tagged her husband Nick Jonas and posted a star-eyed emoji.

The Good Half has been backed by Russel Wayne Groves, Robert Schwartzman and Brett Ryland under the banners of Utopia Pictures, Beachwood Park Films and The Ranch Productions. The film has been written by Brett Ryland. The Good Half will hit cinema screens in America on July 23 and July 25, with an exclusive virtual question and answer round with Nick Jonas.