Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She'll Celebrate 20 Years In The Entertainment Industry. See Her Post

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who started her journey in the showbiz by winning the Miss World title in 2000, clocked 20 years in the entertainment industry this year. The actress, in her latest Instagram post, revealed her plans of taking a trip down memory lane and sharing "20 monumental moments" of her career in the coming days to "celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business." Priyanka shared a video, in which she can be seen asking her fans to join her on her "trip down memory lane." Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "It's time for a celebration... 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020."

After being crowned Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra made her debut as an actor with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, in which she co-starred with south actor Vijay. Next year, she stepped into Bollywood with Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Since then, she has featured in several Hindi films such as Kismat, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Blackmail, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Krrish, Don, Love Story 2050, God Tussi Great Ho, Fashion (for which she even won the National Film Award for the Best Actress), Kaminey, Drona, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Agneepath, Mary Kom and Dil Dhadakne Do, among many others.

Priyanka Chopra broke into American TV with Quantico, which she headlined. She then made her debut opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the film version of Baywatch. Her last films were Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and The Sky Is Pink, back home.

Priyanka has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. She will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.