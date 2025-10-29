In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares "On Tour" Moments With Daughter Malti At Nick Jonas's Concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos and videos on her social media account straight from her husband Nick Jonas's music concert in Florida.

Amongst all the photos and videos, one video that caught everyone's attention was of her daughter Malti Marie in her fun element. In the video Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie are seen watching Nick Jonas perform live at the concert. What caught everyone's attention is the way little Malti desperately tries to climb the stairs leading to the stage, just to run to her father performing onstage.

Priyanka is seen gently holding her frock from behind to keep her away from running straight onto the stage during the live concert. Priyanka and her little girl have joined Nick Jonas on his music tour. Priyanka shared the carousel full of the tour's fun moments featuring herself, her daughter and other family members and friends.

Priyanka captioned it, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time."

In the first set of images, Priyanka can be seen backstage flashing a bright smile while sporting a casual white jacket with Nick's name embroidered on it. Another picture saw the couple pose for a romantic mirror selfie with each other.

Several adorable clips also featured little Malti Marie. Another video clip shows Priyanka dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers' music as Malti is seen playing with her mother's hair.

In a cute behind-the-scenes moment, Priyanka is seen walking backstage holding a large palm-tree-shaped balloon with Malti following her mother.

Another picture shows Malti sitting on the lap of her grandmother, Denise Jonas.

