Priyanka Chopra Is The Surprise Element In Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Nick Jonas' brand new song Spaceman is out we love it. As the title suggests, the video showcases the story of a man stuck in an alien land and the only thing that keeps him going is the memory of his lover, which has been played by (no points for guessing) Priyanka Chopra. The track has been sung by Nick and also features him in the titular role. Before the song's release, the singer shared snippets from the launch of the track on Instagram. In one of the pictures shared by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra can be seen goofily posing with a man in a spacesuit.

Take a look at the post shared by Nick Jonas here:

Here's Nick Jonas' track Spaceman:

Ever since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married, the actress has featured in almost all of Nick's albums. Starting with Sucker, which marked the return of the Jonas Brothers. It featured Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, with their respective wives - Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of What A Man Gotta Do, which was Jonas Brothers' tribute to everything retro.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.