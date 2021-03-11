Oscars 2021: Nominations Will Be Announced By Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas. This Is Not A Drill

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced by...(drum roll) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple, who are currently in London, informed their fans on Thursday that they will announce the Oscar nominations on Monday morning (Monday evening in India) in all 23 categories in a live presentation. However, Priyanka has something else in her mind. The actress, in her post, hilariously asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences if she can announce the Oscar nominations "solo." Sharing a video of herself and Nick, she wrote: "Hey The Academy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you, Nick Jonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars."

In the video, Priyanka uses a viral TikTok trend to ask her fans, "Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations." Behind the actress, we can see Nick Jonas, who tells her that she has already told everyone that they are announcing the nominations. To this, Priyanka says: "Well, that's good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations!"

The nominations will live stream on Oscars.com, and the Academy's digital platforms - Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which was about to take place on February 28, has been postponed to April 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, a report in Variety stated that the Oscars, like every year, will be carried out in-person at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, unlike major award shows such as Emmys and Golden Globes that were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.