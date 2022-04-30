Priyanka Chopra, In A Yellow Bikini, Basks In The Sun. Nick Jonas Goes 'Damn'

Priyanka Chopra posted this (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to candid and hot photos of hers. In the pics, Priyanka showed "Instagram Vs Reality" of clicking photos in a pool. Priyanka Chopra is enjoying some pool time and is dressed in a yellow bikini. In the first photo, Priyanka is posing for the camera and in the second photo, she is giving a funny expression and is laughing. Priyanka Chopra completed her pool day look with gold hoops and sunglasses. Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas commented, "Damn," followed by a lit emoji. Priyanka captioned the photos as "Instagram vs reality," followed by a laughing emoji. Priyanka also gave photo credit to writer Cavanaugh James.

Check out the photos here:

On a free day, Priyanka Chopra tries and relaxes in the pool and enjoys some 90s music. On Friday, the Sky Is Pink actress shared photos from her pool day and captioned them as "When u get a few unexpected hours of self-care. Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I'm listening to? Share in the comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday." The post has more than ten lakh likes.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas. The two got married in December 2018 in India and their wedding was a grand affair. In January this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, and reportedly, they named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was seen as Sati in The Matrix: Resurrection. Next, she has Citadel and Text For You. In Bollywood, after White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.