Inside Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles Home: A Glimpse Of Her Walk-In Closet

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who loves to share posts from different facets of her life in Los Angeles, shared a few new pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning. The post happens to be about the actress' haircare brand. However, one picture, in particular, that stole our hearts, is the one in which the actress can be seen posing for a selfie in her walk-in closet. We got a glimpse of the closet and it surely does look like a fashionista's dream come true. On the right hand side is Priyanka Chopra's sneakers collection. On the left, the actress' boots collection is visible. We also got a glimpse of a few tote bags in the picture.

Swipe to see the photos of Priyanka Chopra's closet:

Speaking of the Priyanka Chopra's LA home, the actress loves to share photos of it. Earlier this year, she posted a picture of the baby room. "Photo dump," she captioned it. Swipe to see the photos.

Here's another glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's LA house, all lit-up for Diwali. Circa 2021.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby daughter via surrogacy, who they named Malta Marie Chopra Jonas. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted.