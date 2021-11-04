Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra Kicked Off The 'Festivities With Much Gratitude' In Los Angeles Like This

Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared pictures from Diwali eve

The actress stuns in an Arpita Mehta's ensemble

"Happy Diwali eve," she wrote in the caption

Priyanka Chopra is all set for Diwali celebrations this year. The actress, who is currently at her home in California, treated her fans to some stunning pictures of herself from her photoshoot for the festivities on Thursday. The actress stuns in Arpita Mehta's sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set in the pictures. With a bright smile on her face, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing against an olive curtain and a well-lit wall in the photos. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wished her fans like this: "Happy Diwali eve... love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

See Priyanka Chopra's pictures from her celebrations on Diwali eve here:

Priyanka Chopra was shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London and Spain for months. She returned to her home in Los Angeles a few days ago and got her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot, immediately. Sharing a photo of herself after getting the booster shot, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Booster shot: done. Get vaccinated." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award.

Her work-in-progress project titled Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers.

Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.