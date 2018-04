Priyanka Chopra Has Reportedly Received An Invite To Meghan Markle's Wedding

Highlights Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends for over a year They bonded over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations" Meghan Markle is getting married to Prince Harry on May 11

Serenading the streets of London in this gorgeous white and beige combination! pic.twitter.com/T5xFeXEOU9 — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) April 22, 2018

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is reportedly on Meghan Markle's guest list for her wedding with Britain's Prince Harry scheduled for May 11. Daily Mail and CNN reported that the bride-to-be has invited Priyanka, one of her close friends, to the wedding, which will take place in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Priyanka recently wrote an essay for Meghan Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People. Priyanka's write-up for Meghan Markle made it clear that they are close friends - theactress wrote that she bonded with the former Suits star over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations." As of now, it is not known if Priyanka will be one of Meghan's bridesmaids. However, this line from Priyanka's write-up seems like a perfect toast: "Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."PS: Priyanka Chopra is currently in London Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry , the younger of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana's two sons. Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton recently welcomed their third child. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends for over a year now and have documented their friendship on their respective social media accounts. Meghan Markle's social media accounts have been deleted as per the royal protocol but we found some photos of the two on Priyanka's Instagram page.Priyanka Chopra currently headlines the cast of ABC's, which will soon launch its third season. Priyanka has announced her return to Bollywood - she stars opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat