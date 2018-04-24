Priyanka Chopra Has Reportedly Received An Invite To Meghan Markle's Wedding

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is reportedly on Meghan Markle's guest list for her wedding with Britain's Prince Harry scheduled for May 11. Daily Mail and CNN reported that the bride-to-be has invited Priyanka, one of her close friends, to the wedding, which will take place in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Priyanka recently wrote an essay for Meghan Markle, who features on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People. Priyanka's write-up for Meghan Markle made it clear that they are close friends - the Quantico actress wrote that she bonded with the former Suits star over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations." As of now, it is not known if Priyanka will be one of Meghan's bridesmaids. However, this line from Priyanka's write-up seems like a perfect toast: "Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."
Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry, the younger of Prince Charles and late Princess Diana's two sons. Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton recently welcomed their third child.
Priyanka Chopra currently headlines the cast of ABC's Quantico, which will soon launch its third season. Priyanka has announced her return to Bollywood - she stars opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat.