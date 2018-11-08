Priyanka Chopra Had To Come Home For Diwali. See Pics From Her Family-Only Celebration

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on Diwali (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra ended her fun bachelorette party in Amsterdam right on time to spend Diwali with her family in Mumbai. She and cousin Parineeti, who had also joined the squad in Amsterdam, landed in India on Tuesday night and celebrated Diwali with their respective families. Priyanka Chopra shared some updates from her intimate Diwali party with mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and other family members. "Happy Diwali. So good to be home to celebrate with my loved ones. I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness," she wrote. For the evening, Priyanka wore a yellow salwar kameez set by Anita Dongre. Needless to say, she looked beautiful in the Indian outfit, which she paired with silver juttis, sparkling danglers and a small bindi.

Priyanka Chopra is marrying singer Nick Jonas. The couple, who got engaged in Mumbai in August, are reportedly looking forward for a December wedding in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities are believed to be hosted at Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort and Umaid Bhawan Palace. However, there is no official confirmation on the wedding date and venues.

Meanwhile, here are pictures from Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette party. Apart from Parineeti, Isha Ambani, sister-in-law Sophie Turner, work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Behl Arya were also part of the trip.

Before the bachelorette party, Priyanka's close friends hosted a bridal shower for the 36-year-old actress in New York.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is filming The Sky Is Pink. Her second Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? hits the screens next year.