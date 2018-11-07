Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Return To Mumbai, Just In Time For Diwali

Highlights
Priyanka Chopra, who was in Amsterdam for her bachelorette party, returned to Mumbai along with her sister Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday night, just a day before Diwali. Priyanka, as always, looked stunning in a leopard printed top, which she paired with a pair of maroon high-waist trousers. She was photographed at the airport with her sister Parineeti Chopra, who had also accompanied her on her bachelorette. Earlier this week, pictures of Priyanka' fun-filled bachelorette, went crazy viral. Besides Parineeti, Priyanka's squad comprised her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, her work associates Natasha Pal, Chanchal D'Souza and Dana Supnick-Guidoni, and besties Tamanna Dutt and Srishti Bahl Arya and Isha Ambani.
Take a look at Priyanka and Parineeti's pictures from the Mumbai airport from last night:
On Wednesday morning, the bride-to-be, treated her fans to more pictures from her bachelorette party, in which her "bride squad" can be seen dressed in pink outfits. Priyanka captioned the post: "Pyjamas are cool." She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#bridesquad" and "#payjamasandheels."
Take a look at Priyanka's post here:
From pajama party, to brunch on a canal cruise, to piggyback rides, Priyanka's fun-filled bachelorette had it all. ICYMI, here are some pictures from Priyanka's bachelorette:
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in August. The couple is reportedly getting married at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur in December this year.