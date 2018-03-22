Priyanka Chopra 'Had Never Seen' This Family Throwback Pic Till Now

The photo appears to have been clicked when Priyanka Chopra was only a few months old

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 22, 2018 16:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this pic (courtesy priyankachopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka shared a throwback photo of her parents
  2. It garnered over 3 lakh 'likes' in 2 hours
  3. "Major throwback," captioned Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra chanced upon an old family photo (a really old one, we must say) and had to had to share it on Instagram. The blast from the past stars a baby Priyanka along with her parents - mother Madhu Chopra and later father Dr Ashok Chopra. The photo appears to have been clicked when Priyanka was only a few months old. One look at it will tell you that she is completely unrecognisable as the superstar which now she is. "Major throwback. Mommy daddy and baby me.. I'd never seen this picture until now. The sketch behind us was made by my dad. Besides being a surgeon he was an extremely creative man. Digging the 'stache dad," she captioned the photo.

Here's the piece of throwback gold from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram. Priyanka's photo collected over 3.4 lakhs 'likes' in just two hours.
 


Priyanka Chopra often digs up old memories featuring her parents to share them with her Instagram fans. Here's one, which she posted on her parents' anniversary last year.
 


Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after a battle with cancer. Apart from Priyanka, Mr Chopra is survived by his wife Madhu Chopra and son Siddharth, both of who are part of the actress' production house Purple Pebble Pictures. Madhu Chopra also helps Priyanka with her busy roster as her manager.

Priyanka Chopra, who shuttles between the US and India throughout the year, is currently in Mumbai. There has been no announcement from the actress' end about her upcoming Bollywood project yet but she will reportedly be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. In New York, she remains busy with her TV series Quantico 3 and also has two Hollywood projects coming up - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.
 

